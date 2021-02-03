Looking for reliable Canadian dividend income?
Use the Canadian Dividend All-Star List
Do you want a retirement portfolio that weathers recessions and pays predictable and growing dividends?
I can help you with that. Here’s what to do next.
Not sure where to find reliable dividend-paying stocks to support your retirement dream?
Use the Canadian Dividend All-Star List to limit your search to only the best. You’ll find a treasure trove of information on Canadian dividend-paying stocks that have dividend growth streaks ranging from 5 years to almost half a century! These companies not only pay dividends, but they have also been increasing them for years on end.
Worried about investing through recessions and dividend cuts?
Read up on the resilience of Canadian dividend growth stocks and how they fared during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis and the 2020 COVID-19 global pandemic. Learn from my mistakes to better avoid dividend cuts.
Ready to dig deeper?
Watch our free videos on YouTube for examples on how to use the Canadian Dividend All-Star List to find high-quality dividend stocks.
Check out the blog and resources page to continue your investment journey.
Hi there, I’m DGI&R
I started this website because I was frustrated with the lack of coverage and data on Canadian dividend growth stocks.
I wanted a resource where I could quickly find strong Canadian dividend growth stocks with dependable dividend income.
I had questions like …
I couldn’t find what I was looking for, so I created my own resource instead. And just like that, the Canadian Dividend All-Star List was born.
That was back in 2013, and since then I’ve been sharing the Canadian Dividend All-Star List monthly with my email subscribers.
You see, as a Canadian DIY investor that is looking to rely on dividend income in retirement, I want to make sure I’m investing in high-quality dividend growth stocks that can pay me a reliable and growing stream of dividends for many years to come.
The Canadian Dividend All-Star List helps me find these stocks quickly.
If you would like a copy of the most recent version of the Canadian Dividend All-Star List, sign up below…
I know how overwhelming investing in the stock market can feel. I know how hard it can be to find high-quality stocks that can weather recessions and continue to pay dividends you can rely on in retirement.
The fact is, this will always be a bit of a struggle.
After all, no one can guarantee a dividend won’t be cut, but there are things you can do to stack the odds in your favor.
It is my hope that the Canadian Dividend All-Star List can help you with these challenges.